Calgary composts: Green cart pick up begins
Southwest Calgary residents were the first to get the pick up service, with the remaining communities coming on line by October.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary's first official composing bin has been picked up after years of piloting the waste-diverting program.
Residents in the southwest were the first to fill their carts and put them out for collection.
Although some didn't have a full bag, or bin, the collection truck took the city a step closer to diverting more than 50 per cent of waste from city landfills.
Residents who have started the program now have a new collection schedule. Green and blue carts will be collected on the same day. Black carts will be collected on a different week every second week.
“Green carts have been positively received by pilot residents,” said the city’s green cart implementation leader, Philippa Wagner, in a prepared release.
“They find the program easy to use and are surprised to see how much material can be composted in the green cart and kept out of their black cart.”
The program goes beyond backyard composting since the green cart accepts many more things including meat, bones, plate scrapings, tree branches and pet waste.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'See you there:' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Halifax Pride parade
-
Employees 'deliberately' accessed private files of more than 300 Nova Scotians: health authority
-
Eleven Halifax-area schools to begin pre-primary program this September
-
'It's all a show to you:' Protesters disrupt Halifax council meeting over Cornwallis statue issue
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary