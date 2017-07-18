Calgary composts: Green cart pick up begins

Calgary's first official composing bin has been picked up after years of piloting the waste-diverting program.

Residents in the southwest were the first to fill their carts and put them out for collection.

Although some didn't have a full bag, or bin, the collection truck took the city a step closer to diverting more than 50 per cent of waste from city landfills.

Residents who have started the program now have a new collection schedule. Green and blue carts will be collected on the same day. Black carts will be collected on a different week every second week.

“Green carts have been positively received by pilot residents,” said the city’s green cart implementation leader, Philippa Wagner, in a prepared release.

“They find the program easy to use and are surprised to see how much material can be composted in the green cart and kept out of their black cart.”