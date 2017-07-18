'This is the meat': Calgary committee approves $2M arts funding

Council will ultimately decide the fate of funding desperately needed by 10 of the city’s cornerstone art groups after a city committee decided to go forward with $2 million in bridge financing.

Last month, councillors voted to fork over $10 million in funding for an Economic Investment Fund, but kicked a decision to give $2 million for 10 of Calgary Arts Development Authority's groups in need of the funding back to a committee for further investigation.

During the meeting Tuesday, Coun. Evan Woolley brought forward an amendment to change the amount from $2 million to $3.7 million. But after a debate, the motion died on committee floor in a tie 4-4.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters if the organizations needed the extra cash, they would ask for it.

“Council really understands that our own economic strategy involves funding for arts organizations as a cornerstone, literally,” said Nenshi. “It’s real money we’re talking about. But the kinds of dollars we’re talking about for the economic output these organizations generate are not really that large.”

Woolley said giving the communities the extra cash would help the cornerstone organizations and work on sustainability.

“Many of them have been around for decades and decades and decades, there will undoubtedly be some organizations that don’t make it through this economic downturn,” said Woolley.

Coun. Richard Pootmans pointed out the city’s already been forking out extra cash to bolster the city to an international audience.

“We’ve made significant investments in Calgary Economic Development, in particular, as we ramp up our efforts to promote the city, not to be too crass about it, but this is our product we’re talking about,” said Pootmans.

“It would seem to me a bit of an imbalance, perhaps, that we spend so much time promoting without actually working on what the steak is – a lot of time on the sizzle, and this is the meat.”

The mayor said Calgary’s arts community has been innovative and entrepreneurial without relying much on government funding, compared to similar counterparts in other jurisdictions. But he said as the economy worsens, these very organizations open themselves up to greater risks and funding shortfalls.