Calgary hopes to woo UberWAV

Uber's Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (UberWAV) will come to Calgary, if the city has its way.



That's what the city's chief compliance officer Marc Halat is hoping as his department works to come up with a way to make the city's accessible taxis viable for both customers and drivers with one ultimate goal: improving service.



Ideally, the city's accessible cab complement should be at 11 per cent, a number that's mandated by council. But over the years, 15 drivers have shelved these plates, one due to a punitive action, meaning 9 per cent of the fleet is accessible.



For Livery Transportation Advisory Committee member Lauri Brunner this erosion of accessible plates on Calgary's streets is a concern. From where she sits there's more worry in the future about the level of service she, and others with special needs, can expect.

She said out of the 189 accessible plates available, 46 are also approaching their life-cycle.

"The number is getting quite low," Brunner said. "It means when I phone for a cab, one won't be available."

But Halat said there's a good news story emerging as companies begin to recognize the accessible niche, and drivers continue to respond to ride requests in a quick and effective manner.

"Yes, we have a number of plates that have been turned in," Halat said. "We have Calgary City Cabs came on board, they're currently sitting at 12 to 15 accessible alone right out of the gate – that's an enhancement. Right behind them is Pink Car service, they're sitting close to 15 drivers. There's a genuine interest and desire to enhance the service."

Halat said the city's not in a crisis when he looks at the numbers riders are still getting service in a timely manner – 81 per cent are getting rides within 20 minutes of dispatch.

He said Uber has been receptive about bringing WAV to their fleet here in Calgary. The service already exists in Toronto through Dignity Transportation and costs the same as a typical UberX ride.

Brunner said it's not as simple as getting Uber's service in Calgary. Although she's had good experiences with their accessible drivers in Toronto, it's important to her that all accessible drivers get the proper training, and are reliable.