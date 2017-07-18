Calgary Humane lays charges after dog found dead in hot car

Charges have been laid against a Calgary man after Calgary Humane officials found a dog dead in an enclosed car.

Officials found the remains of a female black lab on July 12 in Penbrooke following at tip to the Calgary Humane Society’s Protection and Investigations department.

It’s believed the dog was left in the car for an extended period of time, during which temperatures soared as to as high as 31 degrees Celsius outside.

The official cause of death was hyperthermia.

Jeremy Quaile, 45, has been charged under the Animal Protection Act.

Officials said they could not provide more details, as the investigation is an active file pending in court.

“This is an important message for the public, in the peak of hot weather, and should serve as a sobering deterrent,” said senior cruelty investigations manager Brad Nichols.