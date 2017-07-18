Glenmore Trail upgrades open to drivers on Wednesday

Say goodbye to long waits for the train when travelling on Glenmore Trail in the southeast.

Starting on Wednesday, drivers will be able to drive on the new upgraded stretch of Glenmore Trail between 18 Street SE and Barlow Trail.

It adds an overpass over train tracks that once brought traffic to a halt in the area, and it removes a set of traffic lights.

Glenmore Trail will now be free of traffic lights between Sarcee Trail in the SW and Barlow Trail in the Southeast.

“This is the first of four interchange-related projects that will be recognized this summer as part of the $250 million investment the city is making in connecting people with their communities, jobs and destinations,” said Transportation General Manager Mac Logan in a release. “The new six-lane Glenmore Trail and interchange at Ogden Road will help make sure goods move efficiently through our city and province to distribution centres and industrial areas.”

Crews upgraded the sidewalks in the area too, including a continuous pathway from 18 Street to 52 Street southeast and connecting to the regional pathway in the area.