Man stabbed on CTrain in Calgary's northeast
Police say the victim's condition has been upgraded to serious but stable
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary Police are investigating a stabbing on the CTrain near the Marlborough LRT station Tuesday evening.
Det. Travis Ibach said at approximately 6:30, the CTrain pulled to a stop at the Rundle station because someone had pushed the help button.
An adult male victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. That was later upgraded to serious but stable condition.
Police had no description for the suspect except that he was an adult male.
CTrain traffic has been affected as police investigate.
Most Popular
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary