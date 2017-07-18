New YYC Beer Map tracks all the craft brewers in Calgary

Who needs a map to the stars when you can have a map to the beer?

Tourism Calgary and the Alberta Small Brewers Association teamed up with the city’s lager lovers to create a map of independents breweries and distilleries.

The YYC Beer Map, which can be picked up from your local craft brewery, includes about 18 businesses, for locals and tourists to map out a beer tour through Calgary.

“I noticed that there’s not a unified product that tourists and Calgarians alike can use as a tool for exploring the city,” explained Colin McLean, of Banded Peak Brewing, who spearheaded the project.

After putting the map together, McLean noticed that most breweries gathered in three districts.

In the northeast, you have locations like Toolshed, Common Crown or Dandy Brewing Co.

Downtown there are locations like Trolley and Last Best.

Then, down in the southeast are brewers like Banded Peak, Cold Garden and High Line.

The map will be a boon for helping travellers get to know Calgary.

“Food and drink has become an important part of a traveller’s trip,” said Jeff Hessel, marketing VP with Tourism Calgary. “The popularity of craft beer, especially locally brewed craft beer, has exploded over the past decade. Calgary’s beer scene is quickly emerging with more than 20 breweries in our city as of this summer. The YYC Beer Map is a great tool to educate Calgary visitors and entice them explore our vibrant city and exciting beer culture.”

For those unaware, this isn’t like getting a Bud from the local liquor store. These craft beers are brewed in smaller batches, in-house, and are exploding in popularity throughout the city.

“Beer’s kind of a living product, so the fresher you have your beer, the better it’s going to be,” McLean said. “If you’re going to tap rooms, you’re going to have the beer that the brewer intended. It’s fresh off the tanks.

“In supporting local breweries, you’re creating local jobs.”