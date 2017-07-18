Newcomers to Calgary engage more with the arts; survey

Calgarians love the arts.

According to a new survey commissioned by Calgary Arts Development, 92 per cent of Calgarians engage with the arts and 86 per cent believe the arts bring people together.

The survey was conducted online last fall by Stone-Olafson, with more than 1,000 participants.

It’s not just long time Calgarians taking part in a night to the theatre – the survey indicated that the highest levels on engagement come from people who are newest to the city.

“I think it’s a gateway to exploring the city,” said CAD president Patti Pon. “We have so many visitors and newcomers to Calgary who say, ‘I had no idea that Calgary was like this. I think it was all cowboy hats and rednecks.’”

Not only do the arts change the city’s image, according to Pon, but in a time when companies are trying to bring talent back into the city, potential newcomers also want a vibrant city where they can make a life.

Pon also said Calgary is a young city, which is reflected in the survey as technology plays a significant role in arts engagement, and Calgarians see music as among the most meaningful art forms.

Finally, the survey also noted that women generally have a stronger connection to the arts than men.

It’s hard to say why that is though.

“Is it nature, nurture? Is it Mars and Venus? I don’t know, but what I appreciate is that as a women, I get some cred that I notice things first,” Pon laughed.