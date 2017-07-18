Roof fire quickly extinguished at Rideau Park School

Calgary Fire Department crews quickly extinguished a fire on the roof of Rideau Park School on Tuesday evening.

Multiple 911 calls came in just after 5 p.m. and crews arrived to see visible flames and smoke coming from the roof.

They extinguished the fire from the outside. No injuries were reported and there was no visible damage to the inside of the school.

A CFD release says roof work was being done earlier in the day and an investigator is looking into a possible connection between that work and the fire.