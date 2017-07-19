'Majority wins:' Councillor wants Calgarians to decide on 2026 Olympic bid

Coun. Sean Chu is hoping his colleagues will support a bid of his own for whether or not the city hosts the 2026 Winter Olympics: let the people decide.

In a notice of motion to be presented to council Monday, the Ward 4 councillor is hoping to spend a little extra cash to figure out if Calgarians really want to host the Games again.

A plebiscite is cheapest during an election year, where a question can be printed on ballots. But the cost, according to Chu’s blog online, would still clock in at roughly $390,000 – a cost he suggests pales in comparison to wooing the IOC, and ultimately hosting the Games.

Related:

The fiscally-conservative councillor said he’s not convinced of the recent Olympic cost projection's accuracy. He casts doubt that the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee has estimated enough for security costs, and pointed out that several other iterations of the Winter Olympics cost came in at billions more than the estimated $4.6 billion presented to council.

“People have to have a say for this kind of money,” said Chu. “Are you willing to spend this much money? Overall, there’s only one taxpayer, doesn’t matter which government, the taxpayer is paying for it.”

He’s willing to go with whatever his fellow Calgarians decide.

But not all of his fellow council members agree that the decision is best handled by a plebescite.

Coun. Ray Jones said it would really depend on what the ballot question is, noting he’s not at all against a bid himself.

“When you take a look at what happened last time when we did it, it was the end of a recession and it brought us right back,” Jones said. “It put us on the map, it got us a lot of tourism and it got a lot of people working.”

He said a question would have to include more than just a yes or no about hosting the Olympics and include context like whether we should build facilities, share the hosting-burden responsibility with Edmonton among other questions.

Coun. Gian Carlo-Carra said putting the onus on Calgarians wouldn’t be fair with the amount of data and nuances that goes into the pros and cons of bidding on the Winter Olympics.

“It’s not fair to ask everyone to become an expert,” said Carra. “It’s also a very gameable form of democracy where special interest can turn it into a messaging war.”

He said generally, he’s resistant to the question of a plebiscite, but appreciates the impulse.