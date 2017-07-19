Calgary police charge son with murder in Okotoks body discovery

The son of a homicide victim found near a construction site in Okotoks has been charged with second-degree murder in the case, Calgary police said Wednesday.



Police said the 53-year-old victim, whose name will be revealed pending official identification by the province's chief medical examiner, allegedly was involved in an altercation with his 21-year-old son, Zaineddin Al Aalak, at a residence in the 200 block of 90 Avenue SE.

The son was arrested Tuesday and charged with second degree murder by police, who are trying to determine what happened in the hours before the murder.

Anyone who saw a white, 2012 four-door Ford Focus with Alberta license plate L83 265 between Sunday, July 16 and Monday, July 17 are asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

