Calgary police seeking suspect in youth sexual assaults

The Calgary Police Service is searching for a man they believe sexually assaulted two youths at Fish Creek Park in June.

A news release on Wednesday said a suspect, described as a Southeast Asian man between 25 to 25 years old, allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old male near the community of Evergreen and a 15-year-old-male near Marshall Springs on June 11 and 29, respectively.

The suspect approached the first victim at around 7 p.m. when the victim had been out riding his bike and stopped for a rest, according to police.

The suspect, also on his bike, was wearing grey shorts, a dark blue shirt, runners, blue and yellow helmet when he allegedly initiated a conversation and sexually assaulted the teenager, who police said was eventually able to ride his bike to safety.



Two and a half weeks later at approximately the same time, the second victim was riding his bike near the Marshall Springs exit at Fish Creek Park when he was approached by a stranger wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeve blue shirt and black running shoes.

The man allegedly started a conversation and proceeded to sexually assault the teenager, who was able to push the suspect away and ride away on his bike, according to police, who believe the incidents are connected.



The suspect is described as slim, between 5'7" and 5'10" tall and a haircut with short sides and medium-length top. He was riding a black and blue mountain bike during each incident and may have an accent, the release said.