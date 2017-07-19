First batch of cats all adopted at the Regal Cat Café

In the corner of the Regal Cat Café a woman comments on how one of the cats is named Ezio, like her favourite video game character.

Suddenly everyone’s attention turns to the centre of the room, where a kitty is playing with a toy on a string.

But wait – there’s a cat by the window stretching adorably as she claws at something outside.

But wait again – two kitties are now snuggling together in a box.

It’s overwhelming, and it’s no surprise that the cats are being adopted from the café at speedy rates.

The café houses a number of cats from the Meow Foundation. They’re available to play with while enjoying a coffee, or adopt and take home. Although the café opened less than a month ago, the first batch of 10 cats have all been adopted out.

Those cats went to their new homes on Monday night, and Tuesday night the Meow Foundation dropped off a new batch of 12 kitties – and two of those have already been adopted, too.

“It’s fantastic to see the love pouring out of the community as these kitties from the Meow Foundation find new homes,” said owner Tia Wieler.

Wieler believes the cats are being picked up so fast because of the relaxed atmosphere of the café. There’s no pressure to adopt – mostly they just see families, couples and friends coming through to play with the kittens before grabbing a coffee. There’s no pressure to commit, but the option is there.