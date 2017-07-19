Country music legend Garth Brooks to perform show at Saddledome in Calgary
It's the last show on the world tour for the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Garth Brooks is coming to Calgary.
In a release Wednesday morning, it was announced that the country music superstar would be performing at the Scotiabank Saddledome as part of his world tour on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Trisha Yearword will be the opener.
"This is the last appearance of The World Tour in the Provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan,” a statement by the tour said on Wednesday.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m., with a limit of eight per person through Ticketmaster.
No tickets will be sold at the Saddledome on the 28th.
Prices are $79.98, which includes taxes and service charges.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary