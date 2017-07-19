Country music legend Garth Brooks to perform show at Saddledome in Calgary

Garth Brooks is coming to Calgary.

In a release Wednesday morning, it was announced that the country music superstar would be performing at the Scotiabank Saddledome as part of his world tour on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Trisha Yearword will be the opener.

"This is the last appearance of The World Tour in the Provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan,” a statement by the tour said on Wednesday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m., with a limit of eight per person through Ticketmaster.

No tickets will be sold at the Saddledome on the 28th.