Country music legend Garth Brooks to perform show at Saddledome in Calgary

It's the last show on the world tour for the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Garth Brooks is coming to Calgary.

In a release Wednesday morning, it was announced that the country music superstar would be performing at the Scotiabank Saddledome as part of his world tour on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Trisha Yearword will be the opener.

"This is the last appearance of The World Tour in the Provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan,” a statement by the tour said on Wednesday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m., with a limit of eight per person through Ticketmaster.

No tickets will be sold at the Saddledome on the 28th.

Prices are $79.98, which includes taxes and service charges.

