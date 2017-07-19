Nenshi talks pot with Justin Trudeau; says Calgary will be ready for marijuana legalization

Mayor Naheed Nenshi needs the province and federal government to giddy up, so that Calgary can get the job done and legislate for legal pot – not on Canada Day, he hopes.

During Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tour-de-Stampede he and Nenshi had time to sort out their differences over marijuana legalization.

Two weeks ago, Nenshi stated Canada Day would be the ‘stupidest’ time to legalize weed.

"I'm probably being overly paranoid about this, but I feel like a public holiday, when you invite hundreds of thousands of people downtown, is just not the best first day to try such a major policy change," the mayor said on July 6.

But after a conversation with Trudeau, the mayor is a lot more chill about the legalization date. As it turns out, July 1 isn’t the intended day to legalize marijuana, but a more best before date for legislation.

As Canada’s premiers meet in Edmonton, the province has said it’s going to be a challenge to ready marijuana policies in time.

In Calgary, Nenshi said the city is readying their regulatory piece, although they’re at the whim of the federal and provincial governments.

“It’s a lot of work and we’re buckling down,” said Nenshi. “We’ll continue to make sure our bylaws are ready to go.”

He said that the city would “make it work” in time for legalization but reiterated that the other levels of government need to hurry.