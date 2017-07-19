Nenshi says Calgary council not likely to say 'yes' to Olympic bid next week

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said council isn’t ready to say “yes” to an Olympic bid yet, and might not make a final decision on the Games until 2018.

Ahead of the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee’s final report to council on Monday, it’s not looking good for a final word about whether or not Calgary will step up to host the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“Given that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has extended their timing, it’ll be very, very difficult for council to make a final yes decision before we see the IOC’s bid-city’s contracts,” Nenshi told reporters on Wednesday.

“My sense is council may just say no, but if they’re intrigued or interested in going further, it’s really a matter of waiting until after PyeongChang.”

With the municipal election approaching, this means a whole new council could be tackling the nostalgic idea that Calgary could host the world again.

But Mount Royal University political expert Lori Williams said Calgarians may have other things, like the economy and taxes, on their minds as they head to cast their votes in the next municipal election.

“There’s more information to be considered that won’t be known before the election,” she said. “I doubt this is going to be a primary election issue.”

Last week, the IOC confirmed Calgary, and other bidding cities, wouldn’t have to commit until September 2018 – a full year later than initially expected.