Nenshi says Calgary council not likely to say 'yes' to Olympic bid next week
Calgary's 2026 Winter Game bid decision may have to wait until after the 2017 municipal election because of a staggering amount of unknowns
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Mayor Naheed Nenshi said council isn’t ready to say “yes” to an Olympic bid yet, and might not make a final decision on the Games until 2018.
Ahead of the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee’s final report to council on Monday, it’s not looking good for a final word about whether or not Calgary will step up to host the 2026 Winter Olympics.
“Given that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has extended their timing, it’ll be very, very difficult for council to make a final yes decision before we see the IOC’s bid-city’s contracts,” Nenshi told reporters on Wednesday.
“My sense is council may just say no, but if they’re intrigued or interested in going further, it’s really a matter of waiting until after PyeongChang.”
With the municipal election approaching, this means a whole new council could be tackling the nostalgic idea that Calgary could host the world again.
But Mount Royal University political expert Lori Williams said Calgarians may have other things, like the economy and taxes, on their minds as they head to cast their votes in the next municipal election.
“There’s more information to be considered that won’t be known before the election,” she said. “I doubt this is going to be a primary election issue.”
Last week, the IOC confirmed Calgary, and other bidding cities, wouldn’t have to commit until September 2018 – a full year later than initially expected.
“If we’re going to spend that kind of money we have to ensure that we’ve got good legacy projects in place,” said Nenshi. “We have to recognize that if the IOC is making a bunch of money off of international sponsorships and international media deals, then the host cities can’t be stuck with any operating deficits, so we need to figure out a better way of doing it.”
Most Popular
-
-
Parents and educators express concerns about province's new pre-primary program
-
Halifax regional council approves conditional funding for downtown 'road train'
-
'Get a life:' Halifax drag queen on those opposed to Justin Trudeau marching in pride parade
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary