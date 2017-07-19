New affordable housing development opens in Bridgeland

After five years without any new homes built for low-income Calgarians, the City has opened its second affordable housing development this year.

The new 24-unit Bridgeland complex opened on Wednesday and comes on the heels of an affordable housing complex in Crescent Heights, which opened in May.

Located at 816 McDougall Rd. N.E., the Bridgeland affordable housing development includes four studio, eight one-bedroom, four two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom homes, as well as three accessible units and one specially designed for the visually-impaired.

“It’s not about just bricks and mortar, this is about building strong neighbourhoods,” said Sarah Woodgate, president of the Calgary Housing Company (CHC) and director of Calgary Housing. “This building here will support a diversity of housing through various building units, sizes and forms to live together in this wonderful community.”

The sentiment was echoed by Ward 9 Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra, who described the development’s shared public space and engagement with the neighbourhood as a “beautiful piece of urbanism.”

“We have to build great neighbourhoods that are not just enclaves of the wealthy or any particular class,” he continued. “But are places where people from all ages, stages and wages can come together and build community.”

The Government of Alberta contributed $5.25 million to the development, while $2.25 million was provided by the city. Additionally, the project came in 15 per cent under budget, according to Sandra Jansen, MLA Calgary North West.

However, despite the moves forward, Mayor Naheed Neshi said there is still more work to do.

“We’re celebrating today the opening of 24 units,” he said. “But keep in mind that Calgary Housing has a waiting list of over 3-4000 units. So building 24 units at a time is incredibly important, but it’s not going to solve the problem.”

In April, the CHC closed 50 affordable housing units that were built before the 1970s due to lack of maintenance funding.

Woodgate explained that the new system of tenants paying rent according to their income allows for the higher-paying renters to subsidize maintenance costs as opposed to waiting for funding from the government.