Police looking for woman missing from Rockyview Hospital

Lana Neilsen has not been seen since Monday and police are concerned for her safety

Calgary police hope the public can provide them with information on the whereabouts of Lana Neilsen.

Calgary Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a woman who has been missing since Monday.

Lana Neilsen left Rockyview Hospital around noon on July 17 and has not been heard from since.

She is Caucasian, in her late 40s, 5’4” tall, with a medium build brown eyes and short brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey sweatpants, purple glasses, and pink and grey running shoes, and was carrying a plastic bag.

Anyone who may have information on Neilsen is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

