Real estate market putting squeeze on Calgary used bookseller

Many booklovers in the southwest are saying it’s just not fair.

The Fair’s Fair bookstore, located on the corner of 17 Avenue and 14 Street SW has let its patrons know via Facebook that location will be closing down on Aug. 26.

Owen Cranebear, one of the managers at Fair’s Fair, said they knew it had been coming for a while. The building had recently changed hands, and the lease was coming due.

“Quite honestly, we can’t afford market value on 17 Avenue,” he said.

Cranebear said they started to see prices creeping up in 2004, when the Flames had a playoff run and the Red Mile was born. At that time, he figures there were half-a-dozen used bookstores along 17 Avenue.

For most of the bookstore’s 23-year history, their 17 Avenue building was leased from the Condon family, who supported them by keeping rents low.

“The Condon’s didn’t need the money,” said Cranebear. “They wanted a bookstore. They wanted a stamp store. They wanted the few things that are in there and didn’t need to charge what other people are charging on 17 Avenue.”

Nathan Coles is a regular shopper at the 17 Avenue location. He said there are a handful of other used bookstores in Calgary, but none with the selection he sees at Fair’s Fair.

“None of them have the easy-to-operate selling and credit system,” he said.

Coles said he avoids the larger chain bookstores, which seem to sell fewer books and more retail lately.

For him it’s about the ambience of the store.

“It feels like you could just wander through the shelves and pull out an old book that looks interesting and discover something you never thought of before,” he said.

Cranebear said the shop’s remaining two locations will be open for the foreseeable future. He is somewhat concerned about the future of the Inglewood location, as that building recently changed owners as well.