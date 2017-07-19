Sunshine Village prepares for worst with firefighting equipment

Parks Canada says the fire burning in Kootenay National Park is not currently a threat to any communities or infrastructure in Banff.

The fire was about 2.2 kilometres from Sunshine Village’s leasehold on Wednesday afternoon, according to spokeswoman Kendra Scurfield.

“Between us and the fire, there isn’t a lot of fuel for it to go through,” she said.

"Thankfully we’re in a big alpine meadow.”

She said they also have confidence in their buildings, which do not have much in the way of flammable materials on the outside.

Despite those safety precautions, the ski resort isn’t taking any chances. They’ve brought in fire hoses, sprinklers and water bladders so that workers can protect infrastructure.

“The Banff Fire Department has come up and they’re bringing up firefighting equipment,” she said.

The Hotel at Sunshine Village remains open, but day use of the park is closed until Parks Canada gives them the all-clear.

Although things remain calm on the Alberta side of the border, in a Wednesday afternoon update, Parks Canada said the fire continues to grow as hot, dry and windy conditions persist.

The fire is estimated to be between 2,500 to 3,000 hectares in size. A crew of 60 people and 5 helicopters are working to contain it.

The fire has spread along the west slopes of the continental divide in Mt Assiniboine Provincial Park across from the headwaters of Brewster Creek drainage.