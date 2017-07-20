Calgary day camp gives Greta Marofke the chance to forget about cancer

This week, Greta Marofke was just another kid at summer camp. The three-year-old from Calgary was diagnosed with a rare childhood liver cancer two years ago and her family has been on a roller coaster ever since. Greta wasn’t eligible for a liver transplant in Canada, so her parents took her to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Ohio for treatment. Three months later, Greta has a new liver and enough spring in her step to be spend a week at a special day camp for young children with compromised immune systems – but her life with cancer isn’t over yet. Cancerous spots have appeared on her lungs , meaning the family could be back in Cincinnati soon. “There’s a joy of seeing her being a kid but there’s that mountain behind you that you know you still have to climb,” Greta’s mother, Lindsey Marofke, said as she watched Greta and her older brother, Ben, play tag with other campers at the SunRise Kids Cancer Care day camp on Thursday. “We’re going to keep going and fight this along with her. There’s tough days, but look at her face. That keeps me going,” Lindsey said.

After the stress of the transplant, she said it’s a nice break to see Greta having fun being a kid at camp.



The U.S. hospital hasn’t delivered the final bill, but the cost of Greta’s treatment is expected to hit $600,000 USD. A GoFundMe set up by the family has raised more than $300,000, but some politicians and advocates say the province should foot the bill.



“This family has so much hope for her future, and I just can’t believe that (her treatment) is not being funded by the province,” said Christine McIver, founder and CEO of Kids Cancer Care. “We just have to change the outcome for this family, that they’re not bankrupted by a diagnosis of cancer.”



Her husband, MLA Ric McIver, has previously called on Health Minister Sarah Hoffman to pay for the transplant’s costs.



“I encourage the health minister to use the authority she has to pay for Greta’s treatment, and then open up a discussion in the legislature on how we might be able to improve the current policies and procedures for all Albertans,” the MLA for Calgary-Hays told Metro after the successful procedure.



The minister recently met with Lindsey and Greta’s grandparents and suggested the family apply to the Out-Of-Country Health Services Committee, which considers applications for funding to cover insured medical services not available in Canada.



“Face to face, politicians have been really supportive to us … but there’s only so much they can do, they have to work within their system too,” Lindsey said. “The public that have helped us raise this much money has been phenomenal, hopefully we can get that same kind of support from our politicians … I don’t know how it’s all going to shake out in the end if we do have to pay for it out of pocket.”



Greta is currently on chemotherapy and will be scanned in a couple of weeks to see how the spots on her lungs are doing. If they haven’t disappeared, the family will make another trek down south for surgery.



“She has more energy than she’s had in months,” Lindsey said. “I’m remaining hopeful.”

