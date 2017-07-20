Calgary man drowns at Canmore's Quarry Lake
A 28-year-old Calgary man has drowned while swimming at Quarry Lake in the town of Canmore.
Canmore RCMP were called to the scene around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.
Several bystanders had been trying to help the man, who had called for help.
He disappeared under the water for several minute before he was found and pulled to shore. Bystanders performed CPR until EMS and the Canmore Fire Department arrived.
STARS Air Ambulance was also called to the scene but did not transport the patient.
Police say he died his injuries after being taken to Canmore Hospital.
His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.
