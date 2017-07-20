Calgary police gear up for Hells Angels visit

Ahead of a Hells Angels event in Calgary, police are warning the public to expect up to 500 “outlaw motorcycle gang members” in the city this weekend.

Calgary Police Services (CPS) learned about the group’s pre-planned event through their criminal intelligence section and believe the gathering is a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Calgary Hells Angels chapter.

“We do not anticipate an increased risk to public safety,” said Supt. Joe Brar from the Calgary police criminal operations and technical support division. “However, there is always the potential for violence associated with organized crime and motorcycle gangs.”

Brar added that motorcycle gangs host events across Canada every year, which historically “have passed without incident,” but the CPS has partnered with the RCMP to have a joint police presence to monitor the event.

“Should there be any riots or anything requiring the partnership inside the city or outside the city, we’ll be working together on that,” said Chief Supt. Tony Hamori, the RCMP Southern Alberta District Commander.

Police believe the event will run from Friday until Saturday at the Hells Angels’ clubhouse located in the 3400 block of 84 St. S.E., but Brar said they’ve noticed members arriving in town as early as Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“We’ve been tracking their movements,” said Brar. “There’s no need to call us if you see a bunch of motorcycles driving down the street. However, if they observe any kind of criminality we encourage the public to reach out to us.”

The CPS and RCMP are encouraging Calgarians to report any suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1 for a crime in progress, the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or by anonymously contacting Crime Stoppers.