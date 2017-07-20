Calgary police look for parents of lost two year old

Calgary police are looking for the parents or guardians of a two-year-old girl found in Varsity today.

At about 7:30 a.m., police received a call that a child was found on the street in the 3500 block of Varsity Drive NW.

The girl is about two, and is currently safe and being attended to.

She’s described as white with short, dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s wearing black pants with blue and pink hearts and white sweater with teapots on it.