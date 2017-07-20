News / Calgary

Calgary police have person of interest in quadruple homicide

Police are looking for Yu Chieh Liao, 24, who also goes by Diana Liao

CPS

Police are looking for a person of interest in the quadruple homicide which they believe was targeted at only one of the victims.

They’re looking to speak with Yu Chieh Liao, 24, who goes by Diana Liao. She is Asian, 5’5” and 160 pounds. She has long dark hair and brown eyes.

Police say they think the woman they’re seeking played a significant role in the events that led to the deaths of two women and a man found in a burnt car in Sage Hill, and another man found in a ditch just west of the city.

Police say she has ties to Calgary, Vancouver, Moose Jaw, Regina, and Toronto. She may be travelling with a black male who is small in stature.

Police say Liao may be travelling with this man.

She was last seen in Moose Jaw on Wednesday, July 12.

Investigators are stressing the brutality of the murders, and they are calling on anyone with information to come forward. They say all the victims suffered traumatic injuries before their deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

