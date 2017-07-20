Calgary's population up slightly according to city census

Calgary's babies have once again carried the population in 2017 as the city took a small increase according the civic census.



In 2017, Calgary saw a 0.90 per cent population increase. That's up from last year's 0.36 per cent increase but still hasn't returned 2013 and 2014 levels.



A meager 974 people decided to move to Calgary last year, but those figures are up from 6,527 people who left the city all together in 2016.



Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in an economic downturn its typical to see folks leave Calgary, but the city's already reversed its net migration numbers, which is encouraging.