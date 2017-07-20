Goats arrive in Calgary for second summer of weeding

Be still my bleating heart, the goats are back at confluence for another chomp at the weeds.

On Wednesday night more than 200 weed eaters were dropped off at the northwest Calgary park for another year of hard work.

For the second summer in a row, the city’s hosting a shepherd and herd of goats to deal with one of their parks persisting weed problems – instead of picking away weeds manually, or with chemicals.

Last year, the pilot was all about whether or not, operationally, it would be feasible to have more than a hundred animal staff eating through a city park with herding dogs and horses in tow.

This summer, the pilot to use livestock as a weeding tool is taking a different form. The city’s going to test exactly how effective the goats are on certain areas in the park for weeds, and what they may do to native plants.

“We’ve got some experimental plots set up, and we’re going to go in afterwards to see the impact of grazing,” said the city’s urban conservation lead Chris Manderson. “We want to stagger it out, so we can hit the weeds with some grazing pressure over a period of time.”

This will take three one-week sessions, starting on Thursday.

He added that these experiments will help the city determine where grazing makes sense.

Although it’s still illegal for goats to graze anywhere else in the city, there are proposed changes coming to the city’s land-use bylaw that could help allow Calgary’s parks department to bring goats to other municipally owned plots.

Jeannette Hall, owner of Baah’d Plant Management told Metro Edmonton, where she’s set to launch another pilot, her herd is trained to recognize weeds as treats. They stay away from gobbling up native species.