'Is that enough:' Nenshi says public may have higher budget in mind for Olympics

Calgary's budget Olympics has Mayor Naheed Nenshi wondering if spending more cash on The Games could bring better legacy infrastructure.

On Monday, councillors will hear the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee's final report on the benefits and pitfalls to hosting the Olympics again. While the International Olympic Committee has let up on some key deadlines, it's not clear to the mayor, or others on council, whether a final 'yes' or 'no' decision will be made on the bid next week.

For Nenshi, the Olympic benefit at a $2.4 billion price point isn’t clear. He said in 1988, Calgary was left with legacy pieces we were able to use, and could still use to host the Games again. But, from what he’s hearing, some think it could be beneficial to up the ante, spend more cash and get more bang for Olympic buck.

“If we’re going to spend the money to just put on the Olympics and reuse existing facilities, the question that I’m going to have on Monday is ‘does that get us where we need to be on legacy,’” said Nenshi. “I thought the question would be is $2.4 billion too much, and the question I’m constantly hearing from the public is: ‘is that enough.’

There are other factors – like a September 2018 deadline, and lack of host city contract information – that leave Nenshi believing council could take a wait-and-see approach – pushing the need to decide on an Olympic bid into 2018.

But while one councillor hopes Calgarians can take a more active role in the decision-making process, Nenshi said it’s not clear an Olympic plebiscite will be ‘fair’ this late in the game.

On Wednesday, Coun. Sean Chu released a pitch to have Calgarians decide if the Olympics are a good idea, by putting a referendum question on the 2017 muicipal election ballot.

He said with the Games price tag set so high, more than $2 billion on the line for taxpayers, it’s only fair that those paying into government coffers decide where to put their dollars.

But on Thursday, Nenshi told reporters that although there is still time to put an Olympic bid question on the ballot, it’s not ideal this late in the game.

“’I’m not at all opposed…what is strange about what you have before you is very much in the last minute, it very much has not been discussed with other members of council, or with the mayor,” said Nenshi. “It’s really not fair for groups that want to form a for or against group…you can’t tell people in two-and-a-half months to organize yourselves, read this 5,000 page report that’s coming, and figure that out.”

Others around the deciding table weren’t too keen on the idea of spending $ $390,000 to squeak the question into voter’s hands.

Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra underlined the issue of how complex and nuanced benefits and pitfalls of hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics is, and how councillors are paid to be experts while voting in the best interest of the city.