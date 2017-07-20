Stampede a boon for local music venues

The Calgary Stampede may be over, but it’s left a big, music-note shaped print in its wake.

Calgary bars and music venues are reporting huge attendance numbers during the Stampede frenzy, which helped launch some brand new live music nights in the city.

Deane House, Gravity and the Hose & Hound were just a couple of local locations that used last week as a testing ground for new, annual live music nights.

“It was awesome, we’re going to carry on with live music on the weekends,” said Brendi Jorde with the Hose & Hound. “It gives a whole other vibe here, with the music on the patio. When the weather’s not so great, we pull them inside, and it’s the same thing. It sounds pretty good in here.”

The bar will be hosting live music on Friday and Saturday nights going forward, through a partnership with YYC Music Connect.

Even for more established bars, the Stampede amped up their program levels.

The Blues Can, for instance, had 23 bookings for local and international bands during the Stampede. That’s two or three shows every single day.

“Stampede had a very good effect on us,” said bookings manager Teena Wilson.

That was full bands, not just one or two-piece acts, in the middle of the day. However, Wilson admitted that the Blues Can does skew quite a bit more towards country music during the Stampede, rather that it’s usual stable of blues bands.

“If you work in blues it’s not so great, but if you have a country flair, you should be busy pretty much every day,” she explained. Some of the musicians passing through were doing two or three shows per day during Stampede.

According to Meg Van Rosendaal with the Music Mile (a stretch of music venues that encompasses Inglewood, East Village and Downtown), there were 100 planned shows in the 10 days of the event.