Bike Calgary launches sticker campaign to reduce bike theft

Following a flurry of police reports citing a rise in bike theft in Calgary, Darren Mazzei decided to focus on finding a solution. And, as the vice president of Bike Calgary, he started a Bike Theft Task Force in the hopes of finding it.



Through his research, he learned that 90 per cent of stolen bikes were either locked with a cable lock or unlocked in a garage, storage locker or parkade.

“That’s when I thought, ‘Oh, there’s an education opportunity here,’” he said.

And so he set to work, and on Thursday he launched the "Save the Bikes” initiative.



With the help of the City of Calgary, he hit the streets with Bike Calgary volunteers to pepper city-owned bike racks with stickers with tips on how to effectively lock up your wheels.

Local artist Tyler Lemermeyer created the sticker’s illustrations while the City of Calgary helped pay for the 1,000 stickers and permitted the group to plaster them on bike racks.

“We want to be proactive about this and provide people an opportunity to make an on-the-spot behaviour change … that would deter theft,” said Kim Fisher, active transportation education planner with the City of Calgary. “So, for us, this was a great opportunity for that behaviour change and a really inexpensive way to reach a lot of Calgarians.”

With the phrase, “Good, better, best,” each sticker in the education campaign shows three ways to improve bike lock-up techniques, including use of a U-lock as opposed to a cable lock, locking the back wheel and removing the front wheel.

“Mostly what I want to get across is that cable locks are not effective,” said Mazzei. “They’re just so easy to break. You can buy cable cutters for about $30 and snip the cable in 15 seconds – and it’s so discreet. If you lock your bike up with a U-lock, that’ll definitely prevent the bike from being stolen.”

From 2013 to 2014, the city saw an 11 per cent increase in reported bike thefts to the Calgary Police Service, and from 2014 to 2015 the number jumped again by 44 per cent. Through this education campaign, Mazzei said he hopes he can help curb those numbers.