Calgary police ask for citizen help as violent crime rises

Police are warning Calgarians about a concerning trend: a rise in violent behaviour by prolific offenders.

Since 2012, CPS's Specialized Offender Unit have been tracking 40 people they believe have been involved in at least 55 shootings, a number of unsolved homicides over the last five years and at least 17 reported home invasions within the last year.

More than 20 people in this group have been charged with more than 100 drug and breach of conditions related offences since Sept. 2016.

In a release issued Friday, police said despite significant efforts and resources, they've seen a rise in these individual's violent behaviour.

“These are predominantly young men who have zero regard for the safety of others, but even more alarming, have zero regard for their own lives. This makes them extremely dangerous, violent and unpredictable. The risk these individuals pose to bystanders and innocent members of our community is deeply concerning,” says Staff Sgt. Rob Davidson. “Retaliatory violence is entirely impulsive with this group because of their non-traditional structure.”

Although this revelation from police may seem concerning to citizens, police say it's important to understand that these individuals are targeting violence withing their own group.

Police aren't calling this group a gang in the traditional sense of the word because they are disorganized, fluid and lack the hierarchy and structure of typical gangs; and they don't self-identify under a specific name, or names.

Unlike gangs in Calgary's past, who tended to target clearly defined opponents to control the city's drug trade, investigators believe recent violence is motivated by a perception of slights within the violent group. Although drug involvement is a common factor for this violence, police believe they have a desire to live a criminal lifestyle.

In 2017, overall, shooting incidents are up slightly over the first half of the year. So far, we've had 45 shootings for 2017, while at this time last year Calgary sat at 37 shootings. But according to police, there are more guns being used to carry out crimes in recent years. So far this year, CPS have seized more than 100 guns they believe were used to commit crimes.

CPS has a strategy for the ongoing violence. They're using intelligence, suppression and investigative efforts across 15 specialty areas, along with dedicated analytical support.

The city's front-line officers are still a cornerstone of police's response to ongoing incidents.

But there's one area that CPS can't do on their own: public information. The force is asking Calgarians to help with any tips they may have; this could be as basic as reporting the sound of gunshots, which can help further investigations.

“We know people might be scared, but there are ways to provide information anonymously. As Calgarians we need to come together to send a clear message that this kind of activity is not tolerated in our city,” says Staff Sgt. Davidson.

