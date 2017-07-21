Husky Energy reports $93-million loss, adjusted earnings miss estimates

CALGARY — Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) is reporting a $93-million loss for its second quarter and just $10 million of adjusted earnings, well below analyst estimates.

The three months ended June 30 were also weaker than the first quarter, when Husky had $71 million of adjusted earnings.

Analysts had estimated Husky's adjusted earnings would improve to $80 million in the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In last year's second quarter, Husky had a net loss of $196 million and a $91-million adjusted loss.

The financial report comes about a year after one of Husky's pipelines leaked near Maidstone, Sask., with about 40 per cent of the spill reaching the North Saskatchewan River.