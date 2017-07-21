RCMP charge alleged Bragg Creek barbed wire bike victim with fraud
Police reviewed numerous tips from the public that lead them to conclude the events Stelios Psaroudakis described never happened
Fraud and public mischief charges have been laid against a man who claimed he was severely injured by barbed wire that was strung across a mountain biking trail west of Calgary.
Stelios Psaroudakis, who is 37, had said he was thrown from his bike and suffered big cuts to his neck and shoulder.
He also said he left his bike behind on the trail after the fall and it was gone when a friend went back to get it.
He started an online fundraising campaign to raise $8,000 for medical bills and a new bike. It was later suspended because of complaints.
RCMP say they received numerous tips from the public that led them to conclude the events described never happened.
A warrant for his arrest has been issued and police are asking Psaroudakis to contact them to arrange to turn himself in.
"The allegations raised by this complaint caused a lot of concern to the cycling community and Bragg Creek residents," Insp. Lauren Weare of the Cochrane RCMP said in a release Friday.
"We understand the public concern raised by Mr. Psaroudakis' claim as well as his attempts to solicit money online. I want to thank everyone for their patience while this investigation took place and also thank all who came forward to provide important information."
