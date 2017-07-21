Truckload of donated goods bound for B.C. fire evacuees

More than a year after Calgarians came together to help victims of the Fort McMurray Fire, that same network has mobilized to help those suffering from the B.C. wildfires.



On Thursday, just after lunch, a truckload of donated goods left Calgary for Kamloops.

Jolene Airey, creator of the group Calgary Helps YMM and Now BC, said it was relatively easy to put out the call for help on Facebook, since the network had already been created.



However, some things needed to be adjusted.

“Logistically it needed to be different because all the evacuees were not coming here,” she said.

Airey worked with former Fort Mac evacuee Mireille Evans, who said they teamed up with a group known as The Postmen – Good Samaritans with trucks who helped deliver goods during the Fort Mac Wildfires.

“What they were really looking for was medical supplies, firefighter, gear, lots of water and baby stuff, like diapers and formula,” said Evans.

She said the other thing they could still use is gas cards because it helps the volunteers offset the cost of transporting goods, which otherwise comes out of pocket.

Airey put the call out on Facebook, while Evans and many others helped collect the goods at certain drop-off points.

Volunteers also went to homes when drop-off wasn’t an option.

“That was one of the things we decided to start offering,” said Evans. “If you’re working, going camping, can't drive – whatever. We can come to you.”

They didn’t just collect goods from within Calgary. Their network extended to outlying communities such as Strathmore, Langdon and Okotoks.

Airey said there’s already a network for distribution once the goods get to Kamloops. All they know is that it will be going to a warehouse there to be redistributed.

“In some cases, they need escorts and permits in order to drive past the blockades,” she said.