Police identify victim of deadly father-son domestic altercation in Calgary

Police continue to look for answers in a domestic dispute that turned fatal, after the Chief Medical Examiner identified the victim of Calgary's 17th homicide.

The remains of a 53-year-old man now identified as Mohamed Jasmin Al Aalak were discovered at a construction site on the outskirts of Okotoks on Monday morning. On Tuesday, his 21-year-old son was charged with one count each of second degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.

Police are still looking to track the movements of the accused, Zaineddin Al Aalak, before his father's body was found. One of the pieces of the puzzle is a 2012 four-door Ford Focus with Alberta license plate L83 265 they believe could have been used to transport the body.

On Wednesday, Acting Insp. Paul Wozney said investigators found evidence of a brawl, and seized unspecified weapons at Zaineddin's residential unit in the 200 block of 90 Avenue SE.

“All I can say is this case will rely heavily on forensics,” Wozney told reporters.