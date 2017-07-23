Alberta government looking for public input on condo legislation

The provincial government is looking for Albertans’ take on new condominium rules, and they’re holding open houses around the province to hear what they have to say.

The engagement sessions allow condo owners, condo corporations, managers and others to suggest improvements to board governance issues, including voting procedures and general meetings, insurance requirements and reserve funds.

Calgary’s session will be held Wednesday, July 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Macdonald Hall on the SAIT campus.

Sessions are also planned for Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge and Fort McMurray.