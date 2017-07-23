Alberta government looking for public input on condo legislation
Calgary consultation to take place this Wednesday evening at SAIT
The provincial government is looking for Albertans’ take on new condominium rules, and they’re holding open houses around the province to hear what they have to say.
The engagement sessions allow condo owners, condo corporations, managers and others to suggest improvements to board governance issues, including voting procedures and general meetings, insurance requirements and reserve funds.
Calgary’s session will be held Wednesday, July 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Macdonald Hall on the SAIT campus.
Sessions are also planned for Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge and Fort McMurray.
“I encourage everyone who owns, manages or develops condos to share their ideas and stories with me,” said Service Alberta minister Stephanie McLean. “One-quarter of all Albertans live in condos, and it’s important we hear their perspectives as we create fair new rules that work for everyone.”
