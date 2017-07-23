An unknown could take the United Conservative leadership

Over the weekend, the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties voted in overwhelming favour to merge the two parties into the new United Conservative Party.

“Tens of thousands of Albertans have decided to put the future ahead of the past (and) to focus on what unites us rather than what divides us,” said PC leader Jason Kenney to a crowd of supporters after the vote.

The question now is who will lead this unification?

The two frontrunners in the race are Kenney and Wildrose leader Brian Jean.

According to Mount Royal University political scientist Lori Williams, both have the experience and the funds to lead strong campaigns – but still may not have what it takes the come out on top.

“At least up until this point, the polls indicate another high profile, well known and organized candidate would be more popular than either Brian Jean or Jason Kenney,” Williams explained.

“I think people are still looking for somebody who can be the kind of leader who can inspire Albertans the way that Rachel Notley and Ralph Klein have historically, and we don’t have that yet. There’s a lot of history, and frankly, baggage associated both with Brian Jean and Jason Kenney that could prove a liability in an election.”

PC strategist Doug Schweitzer has also thrown his name in the hat, and finance critic Derek Fildebrandt is considering a run, but Williams believes that Albertans overall vote for a different kind of conservatism.

“The kind of conservatism that Albertans at-large have voted for historically has certainly been fiscally conservative under Ralph Klein, but not socially conservative,” she said. “We’ve never seen the voters in Alberta support social conservatism in any significant way.”

That could leave moderate conservatives seeking a new home.

In terms of how this will affect the next election, much remains to be seen.

If the economy is in better shape and the deficit is being tackled, Williams thinks the NDP could retain their power.