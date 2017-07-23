Calgary shot Wynonna Earp shoots back for season 3

You can’t keep a good demon hunter down.

Wynonna Earp, which is shot in and around the Calgary area, has been renewed for a third season.

SyFy and IDW confirmed the announcement over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con.

The show follows the descendants of Wyatt Earp as they hunt demons in the town of Purgatory. The show has steadily gained a cult following in Canada and the U.S. through its first two seasons.

Twelve new episodes have been ordered for season 3, with an expected airdate some time next year.