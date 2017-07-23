Calgary shot Wynonna Earp shoots back for season 3
You can’t keep a good demon hunter down.
Wynonna Earp, which is shot in and around the Calgary area, has been renewed for a third season.
SyFy and IDW confirmed the announcement over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con.
The show follows the descendants of Wyatt Earp as they hunt demons in the town of Purgatory. The show has steadily gained a cult following in Canada and the U.S. through its first two seasons.
Twelve new episodes have been ordered for season 3, with an expected airdate some time next year.
Wynonna Earp is produced by the Calgary-based Seven24 Films.
