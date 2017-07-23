Injured climber spends night on ledge in Kananaskis
Crews performed a successful rescue Sunday morning from Little Sister
A climber was rescued from the Little Sister peak in Kananaskis Sunday, after spending a night on the mountain.
In a Facebook post, Kananaskis Country Public Safety Section detailed the climbing party’s ordeal, which began Saturday as they attempted to rappel down the Grassi Route.
The group was using a rock horn as an anchor as they descended, but the horn collapsed. The climber who was rappelling at the time began to tumble down the slope, but came to a stop part way down.
She suffered torso and head injuries but was still able to move. The rest of the party came to her rescue and the climbers stopped on a ledge for the night.
On Sunday morning they called for rescue and were taken off the mountain.
There is no word on the injured climbers condition at this time.
