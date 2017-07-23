Monday is deadline day for Calgary's Olympic Bid recommendation

Give us a week.

That’s what city administration is asking of council as it receives the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee’s (CBEC) recommendation on whether or not to bid on the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The group of volunteers, which spent approximately $3 million of a $4.7 million allowance to do their research, should be delivering their final verdict to council on Monday.

City officials must then review the report and give their recommendation to council, which they’re proposing to do at the July 31 council meeting.

What remains unclear is if Monday’s yea or nay from CBEC will happen in council chambers, or behind closed doors.

“I’m certainly hoping that the majority of the reporting will be in public, rather than in camera,” said Ward 7 Coun. Druh Farrell.

A fierce critic of the Olympics from day one, Farrell said she had an advance copy of the report, which she was reading over the weekend.

What she saw had not changed her view that the games are a bad idea and not a possible economic engine, as some have suggested.

“The Olympics is a profit-generating business for the IOC with the municipality absorbing the risk,” she said. “It’s simply too much risk for the city to take on.”

It seems as if support for the games may be faltering among councillors who were OK with the investment in exploring a bid.

Coun. Sean Chu will be pitching the idea of a plebiscite on the matter at Monday’s council meeting.

Meanwhile Ward 10 Councillor and mayoral Candidate Andre Chabot said based on preliminary numbers and approval of the Green Line, he’s starting to have his doubts about the cost.