Sunshine Village to reopen as threat from wildfire diminishes

Parks Canada is easing a few of the restrictions it had in place due to the Verdant Creek wildfire just kilometres from the border between Banff and Jasper National Parks.

As of Monday, Sunshine Village will be reopening to visitors. The Sunshine Road, gondola, and upper village will be open, however hiking will be closed.

The park was closed down on Thursday because of the threat of a wildfire burning just two kilometres from Sunshine Village’s lease.

However, backcountry camping permits in certain areas of Banff and Kootenay National Parks remain cancelled – specifically, Verdant Creek in Kootenay National Park, and the Egypt Lake and Brewster Creek areas of Banff.