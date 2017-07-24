Alberta approves universal coverage of abortion pill Mifegymiso

Alberta is now the second province to provide the abortion pill Mifegymiso free of charge.

The province had been working towards universal coverage for the drug, which was approved by Health Canada in 2015 for the termination of pregnancies up to 49 days.

"This medication has been the gold standard for medical abortion care around the world for almost 30 years and we are grateful it is now available to women here,” said Celia Posyniak, executive director of Calgary’s Kensington Clinic, in a prepared statement.

The drug was first available in Canada in January 2017 at a cost of around $300. New Brunswick was the first Canadian province to offer Mifegymiso free of charge to patients.

“Women’s reproductive options should not be determined by their income or where they live. By providing universal coverage for Mifegymiso, we’re supporting greater choice for women when it comes to their reproductive health,” said Sarah Hoffman, Alberta Minister of Health, in a press release.