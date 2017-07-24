Alberta's Green Line contribution cuts debt service costs in half: Calgary city administration

The province’s recently announced Green Line cash is allowing the City of Calgary to slice into debt servicing costs.

On Monday, Coun. Shane Keating asked administrators how the city’s new outlook on the Green Line debt servicing are stacking up with the latest funding announcement.

One of the city’s key worries in looking at the Green Line, were the climbing debt-servicing costs, which significantly ate into the city’s overall budget and amount of track they’d be able to lay.

“The finance staff have come back and re-projected the cash flow and debt servicing costs associated with the Green Line,” said transportation boss Mac Logan. “That’s the positive, the negative has been we’ve also been hit by the prime rate increase by the federal government.”

Logan noted there are discussions about whether or not the U.S. banks will do the same by the end of this week.

In May, the City's chief financial officer Eric Sawyer said the city would have been paying $56 million annually for Green Line financing, that later dropped down to $42 million. With the province’s funding announcement it dropped to $25 million.

“That’s taking about 65 per cent of our debt capacity,” Sawyer said. “It’s a total of about $630 million in total financing costs.”