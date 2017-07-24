Arts organizations stretched thin; Calgary Arts Development

A new report by Calgary Arts Development paints of a picture of Calgary organizations, in the arts and sponsoring the arts, which have been stretched thin by the weak economy.

In 2016, the City of Calgary authorized a one time, $1 million Calgary Arts Emergency Resiliency Fund, which was actually renewed in 2017.

“Really, it was a response and proactive thinking on the part of council to address the fact that the economic downturn caused all kinds of impact throughout the community,” said Patti Pon, president of Calgary Arts Development.

The fund received 47 applications, with requests for funding totalling more than $2 million. Of these applications, 30 per cent were from theatre, and the rest were from other forms of dance, music, festival and visual arts.

The CAD report analyzed information provided by the applicants and found (as Metro has previously reported) that the arts sector funds itself in three ways: through earned revenue, like ticket sales, contributed revenue from corporate sponsors and fundraisers and public revenue. Contributed and public revenue are both down.

Most notably, in March, Alberta Theatre Projects began a fundraiser for $200,000 specifically to make up for a loss in corporate sponsorships.

Companies don’t have the money to donate to the arts and Pon said while people might still go out to see a play, more and more are opting for the cheaper ticket options.

Applicants to the resiliency fund overwhelmingly reported the consequences of the economic downturn would affect their artistic programming. This meant taking fewer risks on programming, and not being able to bring in as many international artists.

These organizations also said that administrative operations are overburdened. Salaries in the arts are currently well below the average for the not-for-profit sector.

Finally, accessibility options have been compromised. Because of the economy, there’s an increased demand for bursaries or subsidies for youth arts programs.

“It was really important to families who were incurring hardship because of job loss that they were still able to offer their kids some semblance of activity and normalcy even in these trying times,” Pon explained. She added this is one area where arts organizations are still striving to deliver, despite the stretched resources.