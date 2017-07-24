Calgary Bid Exploration Committee says 'yes' 2026 Olympics are feasible

Yes, hosting the Winter Olympics again in Calgary is feasible.

On Monday, the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee presented confidently to council that the city who hosted the Games in 1988 has the venues and accommodations to host the games by 2026.

But could and should are two different matters.

Because of an announcement earlier this month by the International Olympic Committee in terms of time lines, new Host City Requirements and candidatures processes – and the promise to help Calgary continue to cut costs – all could sway the city's decisions on the Olympics and change some of CBEC's initial assumptions.