Calgary's crime rate, severity index down in 2016: Stats Canada

Numbers released by Statistics Canada show Calgary’s police-reported crime declined significantly in 2016.

The Crime Severity Index (CSI) for Calgary was 74.6 in 2016, a decline of 6 points year over year.

The Crime Severity index measures volume and severity of reported crime, with a rating of 100 for the base year of 2006.

Calgary bucked the trend for most big cities in Canada, with almost two thirds of them reporting an increase.

Edmonton, by comparison, had a CSI rating of 105.7 for 2016, and that was an increase of three points year over year.

Calgary’s crime rate, another measure of crime statistics, was down 1 per cent from 2015 numbers.

Across the country, seven provinces and territories, including Alberta, reported a decline in CSI.

Alberta also saw a drop in the homicide rate, with 17 fewer homicides in 2016 than 2015.