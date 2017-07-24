Calgary police release photos of suspect in CTrain stabbing

Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to find a suspect in relation to a stabbing on a CTrain earlier this month.

At 7 p.m. on July 18, a 45-year-old man who was on a northbound Blue Line train got in an altercation with another passenger.

He was stabbed just before the train reached Marlborough station, and that’s where the suspect left the train.

The victim received help from other passengers. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but has since been released.

The suspect is described as a slim Indigenous man about 6' to 6'2" tall. He was wearing a dark ball cap, sunglasses, a black long sleeved top and blue jeans.