Calgary’s Terminus festival a gateway to dark electronic and industrial music

Calgary’s Terminus festival is special for a few reasons.

One, the annual festival is one of the few opportunities on the continent to hear dark electronic, synthpop and industrial genre music in a festival setting.

Second, a quick look around Dicken’s Pub (where the festival takes place) and you’ll see a unique collision of artists and fans hanging out.

“Normally, a big artist will get rolled out to play their set, and they just disappear,” said festival organizer Christopher Hewitt. “At Terminus, everyone is hanging out all weekend long. You’ve got famous people playing pool with fans; it’s an environment that doesn’t really get created at other festivals.”

For fans of the genres, getting to rub elbows with headliners like 3Teeth, The Birthday Massacre and Pig is a unique opportunity.

For those just dipping their toes into the scene, however, Hewitt has a few band recommendations to check out.

There’s the Friday headliner 3Teeth, who actually played their second-ever live show a few years ago at Terminus.

“They’re now opening stadium shows for Tool, Primus and they just played a bunch of shows with Rammstein. It doesn’t get bigger than that,” Hewitt said.

“We’re lucky to have them this year, and I don’t were going to be able to afford them again.”

There’s also Wulf Band, a European group that’s making their first North American appearance. They’re billed as an 80s throwback industrial electronic body music band.

Finally, there’s a Canadian group called Actors who will be making an appearance.

“If you’re taken aback by the heavier, industrial sounds of the other bands, this will be much more palatable,” Hewitt explained.