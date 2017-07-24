Eggen renews threat for legal action against GSA non-compliant school boards

Despite having come into effect nearly two years ago, Alberta Education is still working through kinks with some Alberta school boards regarding Bill 10 guidelines relating to Gay Straight Alliances.

In a sit down interview with Metro earlier this month, Education Minister David Eggen said although his ministry has been working with all 61 school boards over the last 18 months to ensure they have guidelines – and good guidelines—there are still “less than a dozen” school boards who continue to work through the process.

“There are still boards that have not complied to the full extent of the law, so I’m still working with them, but you know there are lots of things that I can still do,” he said.

“The rank and file in schools say they want to support these kids but it’s sometimes the leadership or religious leadership that is dragging their heels.”

The minister also renewed his promise to pursue legal and legislative avenues to deal with boards refusing to comply to the law, telling Metro boards should expect to see these consequences “sooner rather than later—that’s for sure.”

“I’m saying we’re looking at all legal options,” he said.

Eggen said it’s “absolutely” a message to these non-compliant school boards.

According to Eggen his approach from the beginning has been for the boards to work through developing their own guidelines that comply with the law because that way they’re more likely to internalize the guidelines and follow them.

Eggen said the best thing that has come out of Bill 10 is a shift in public opinion towards understanding the importance of supplying a safe and caring environment for all students.

“Gay Straight Alliances provide a very special form of assistance in schools for kids to feel secure—that’s all good,” he said. “It’s the confluence of public opinion and the law, so I think I’ve moved things along quite a lot now.”

Metro recently reported the results of a ThinkHQ/Metro poll that showed two thirds of Albertans support GSAs.

With 42 per cent of respondents strongly approving and 23 per cent somewhat approving, nearly two thirds (65 per cent) of respondents supported GSAs, while 26 per cent disapproved.