Worker dead after fall from building in Mahogany

Calgary Police and OHS officials are on the scene

Calgary EMS said the worker was declared dead at the scene.

A construction employee has died after falling off a building in Mahogany on Monday afternoon.

EMS spokesman Adam Loria said they were called to a worksite on Mahogany Mews SE around 3:15.

An adult male, age unknown, had fallen from a multi-residential building which was still under construction.

The man was declared dead from his injuries at the scene.

Calgary police said they have an investigator at the scene working with the medical examiner and Occupational Health and Safety.

